NEW DELHI: As many as 267 schools, including government and state-aided schools, do not have fire safety certificate in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Delhi Assembly today.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said that 162 city-run schools and 105 government-aided schools do not have fire safety certificates.

The revelation poses a question about the safety of students studying in the government and government aided-schools in the city.

In a written reply to a question asked by AAP MLA Pawan Sharma, Sisodia told the House that out of the 105 government-aided schools, 88 have applied for fire safety certificate.

The deputy chief minister, however, said that all the 162 government schools have applied for the same.

He said that the Directorate of Education (DoE) inspects the safety measures in schools from time-to-time.

For the schools which have not got fire safety certificates, the education directorate had approved Rs 112.15 in 2013 to ensure that all these schools fulfil all the formalities which are required for fire safety certificate.

There are 1,228 government and government-aided schools in the national capital.