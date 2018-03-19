NEW DELHI: BJP MLA O.P. Sharma was suspended from the Delhi Assembly for the entire budget session by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel here on Monday.

Sharma was suspended following protests by BJP MLAs over the presence of "disqualified" AAP MLA and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in the Assembly.

In January, President Ram Nath Kovind had approved the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs in Delhi, including Gahlot, on charges of holding Office of Profit.

On Friday, the speaker said that Gahlot can continue as a Minister without being an MLA for six months and take part in House proceedings.