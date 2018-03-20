NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today warned the students of Delhi University that they may have to go to jail if they are found defacing public property ahead of the next elections for the varsity's student union, DUSU.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said it cannot "tolerate" public property being "blatantly" defaced.

"We will send you ( the candidates, who contested in the DUSU elections of 2017) to jail, if you are found indulging in defacing the public property ahead of the next DUSU election.

"Defacement of public property cannot be tolerated in any manner. You all are young and you should know how to keep your city clean. Next time you won't be spared of such blatant act," the bench remarked.

It also asked the candidates, who contested in the 2017 DUSU polls to evolve a mechanism for removing the existing defacements.

To this, the students assured that they will assist DUSU President Rocky Tuseed in removing and cleaning the objectionable material which was pasted on the public properties during the university elections.

The students were present in the court pursuant to the notice issued to them on February 20.

The bench also directed the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Metro and other authorities to place before it a report on issues regarding publicity of applicable penal provisions for defacement of public property, as well as an action taken report before the next date of hearing on April 27.

The observation and direction by the bench came during the hearing of a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who has sought a complete ban on defacement of public properties by the DUSU poll candidates.