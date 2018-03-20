Students of JNU protest against JNU professor who is accused of sexually harsassing female students at Vasant Kunj Police Station in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Atul Johri was arrested on Tuesday over allegations of sexual misconduct, a police officer said.

"He has been arrested and is being produced in the Patiala House court," Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhary told IANS.

Police has registered eight FIRs against Johri on the separate complaints of nine students who alleged that he sexually harassed them in School of Life Sciences lab.

Earlier in the day, Johri was detained for questioning.

"Johri's statement during questioning in eight FIRs and similar complaints by other students were video recorded," a senior police officer said.

Chaudhary said: "We have recorded the statements of the complainants. A few more female students have approached the police and levelled similar allegations against Johri. They are being examined.

"Legal action will be initiated. The investigation is being closely monitored by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj."

The arrest came as JNU students continued to protest over the delay in taking action against the professor.