NEW Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday brought out the Outcome Budget 2017-18, which tells the outputs and outcomes of spending of funds allocated in the 2017-18 Delhi Budget.

Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, while making the Outcome Budget available online, said that he would present it in the Delhi Assembly later in the day.

Sisodia said that the Outcome Budget, covering 34 departments of the government, would go beyond the usual way of measuring a scheme by the expenditure of allocated funds. It measures each scheme using two indices: output and outcome.

The infrastructure created or services offered due to spending on a particular scheme are termed as outputs. The number of people who benefited from the spending and how they have been benefited is termed as the outcome.

Sisodia termed it as the "first" such Output Budget in the country.