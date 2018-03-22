NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday said it has earmarked Rs 100 crore for free WiFi access across the city, a project that was pilot launched in 2016 but failed to take off.

Finance Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement in his 2018-19 budget speech in the Assembly.

The government revised its deadline for creating free WiFI hotspots last year and the first phase of the project was to be launched by March this year.

Sisodia, also the Deputy Chief Minister, announced Rs 1,500 crore allocation for infrastructure development of unauthorized colonies in the city.

