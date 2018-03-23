AAP MLAs celebrate after the judgement outside the Delhi High Court. (EPS | Parveen Negi)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel today said he will allow the 20 AAP MLAs, embroiled in the office-of-profit controversy, to attend the ongoing Budget session in the wake of the high court setting aside their disqualification in the case.

The AAP MLAs present in the House welcomed the Speaker's decision by thumping the desks and chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed the order saying "It is a victory of truth".

In a major relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court today set aside the disqualification of its 20 MLAs in the office-of-profit case.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar said that the Election Commission's recommendation was bad in law and remanded their plea back to the poll panel which will hear it afresh.