NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed the Delhi High Court verdict that set aside the EC recommendation disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs in an office-of-profit case, saying truth has won.

"Truth has been victorious. The elected representatives of Delhi were disqualified wrongly. The High Court has provided justice to the people of Delhi. It's a big win for people. Congratulations to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Chief Minister reacted after the court asked the Election Commission to hear the case afresh because the MLAs were not given proper hearing before the poll panel decided on their disqualification.

The MLAs were disqualified on charges of holding office-of-profit when they were appointed Parliamentary Secretaries.

Office-of-profit case: Delhi HC restores membership of 20 AAP MLAs, Kejriwal says ‘truth has won’