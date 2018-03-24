NEW DELHI: Two of the five criminals, who managed to escape following a shootout here on Thursday, have been arrested, a police officer said on Friday.



One of the arrested is a minor while the other has been identified as Devender. They were held late on Thursday from Turkman Gate in central Delhi. Two pistols and 26 cartridges were recovered from their possession.



Police said the incident took place on Thursday when five members of a gang, including Devender and the minor, were returning from Uttar Pradesh after procuring some illegal arms.



They were returning from Mathura to Sangam Vihar in an SUV. The criminals wanted to eliminate their rivals and commit some major crimes in the area, the officer said.



Following a tip-off, a trap was laid at Ekant Marg near Karni Singh shooting range to nab the criminals, Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said.



"When the SUV was spotted, it was signalled to stop. But the driver broke the barricades and tried to run over the police personnel.



"The criminals opened fire on police after they were chased and then fled in different directions on foot," he added.



"Devender was also involved in three cases of attempt to murder," he said.