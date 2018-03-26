Students of JNU protest against JNU professor who is accused of sexually harsassing female students at Vasant Kunj Police Station in New Delhi on Monday. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi police on Monday filed a case against Vidyadhar Singh, Delhi Cantonment Station House Officer, who allegedly molested a female journalist during a protest held at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday.

“Based on the findings from a vigilance enquiry into the complaint of the female journalist, who accused Singh of molestation during crowd dispersal at JNU on March 23, a case has been registered under IPC Section 354A,” said Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma.

Verma said Singh has been transferred to District Lines. The case was handed over to crime branch for further investigation.On Friday evening, over 1,000 JNU students and professors had held a march demanding academic freedom and action against a professor who was accused of sexual harassment, among a host of other issues.

In her complaint, the journalist said that Singh pushed her and another reporter, who then told him they were from the press.The complaint states that the SHO backed off, but returned and placed his hand on her breast. The vigilance branch recorded the reporter’s statement on Monday, after which the case was registered against Singh.