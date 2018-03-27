NEW DELHI: Members of Delhi ruling AAP on Tuesday continued to attack bureaucrats for not giving proper written answers to the Delhi assembly questions, among other matters and Speaker Ram Niwas Goel referred three matters to different Assembly committees.

Goel also adjourned the House for 30 minutes as a protest against officials not giving written answers to assembly questions.

Since the budget session began on March 16, the Aam Aadmi Party lawmakers have been attacking bureaucrats mainly for not giving proper written answers to Assembly questions.

Bureaucrats have been boycotting meetings with AAP ministers and MLAs after an alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two party MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.

On Monday also, the Speaker had referred a question to Question and Reference Committee of the House as officials did not give a "proper written answer".

Last week also saw AAP MLAs attacking officers for giving "incomplete" and "false" answers to Assembly questions.

On Tuesday, while one question was referred to Question and Reference Committee, another was referred to Estimates Committee.

Also, an issue of files of works being done with MLA funds pending with a government department was sent to the first panel.