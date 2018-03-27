NEW DELHI: Amid a power tussle between the lieutenant governor and the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today accused the BJP of indulging in "dirty politics" by "stalling" his government's work through the bureaucracy.

Kejriwal's allegation comes after the Centre asked Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel not to accept any question on any reserved subject.

The move had prompted Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to assert that the Assembly should not be treated as the "subordinate" of the Home Ministry.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was trying to "stall Delhi" through the L-G and the bureaucracy.

He said that people were being made to "suffer due to BJP's dirty politics".

"Despite BJP's efforts to obstruct work and in most adverse conditions, AAP govt delivering," he said on Twitter.

The Union Law Ministry, in its advice to the L-G's office through the Home Ministry, stated, "Rule 29 of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi states that the subject matter of Questions must relate to a matter of administration for which the government is responsible.

"Its purpose shall be to elicit information or to give suggestion of action on a matter of public importance.

" Citing rules, the ministry stated, "Legally the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly cannot admit any Question on any reserved subject.

" In his ruling, the Speaker said, "The officers should realise that legislation on reserved subjects and seeking replies on matters of public interest which directly affect the people of Delhi are two different issues.

"Hence, I direct that the officers are duty bound to provide replies to all questions which are admitted.

" Goel today adjourned the House for half an hour as a mark of protest over the Home department declining to give a reply to a question related to replacement of police station level committees with district level committees.

In the continuing tussle, the Assembly has also passed a resolution directing the AAP government to present a "status report" on files which have been "delayed or blocked" by the office of L-G Anil Baijal.