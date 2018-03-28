NEW DELHI: BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly today for allegedly using "derogatory remarks" and "interrupting" Power Minister Satyendra Jain during his speech on power tariff introduced by the power regulator.

In solidarity with Sharma, other BJP members -- Vijender Gupta, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa -- also walked out of the House.

There was discussion on new power tariff in the House, introduced by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) As Jain was speaking on power tariff, Sharma continuously interrupted him, prompting Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to order the BJP MLA to be marshalled out.

"O P Sharma was not letting the minister (Jain) speak. He was also interrupting the minister again and again. In view of this, I had to order him to be marshalled out," Goel told the House.

Jain assured that despite hike in fixed charges, there will be no increase in electricity bills in all categories.