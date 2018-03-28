NEW DELHI: The Delhi government today said the people in the city will not have to pay more despite a hike in the fixed charges.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the AAP government had not allowed any hike in the power tariff for a fourth year on the trot.

Attacking the BJP, he alleged that the party was "misleading" the people of Delhi saying power bills would increase.

Power Minister Satyendra Jain said the central government had implemented a 50 paise/unit hike on power production at power plants in the fixed charge category.

Jain said that due to the hike in the fixed charges, the power tariff could have gone up significantly in Delhi, but the AAP government reduced the user charges.

He said that if a consumer having 1 KW meter consumes up to 200 units, he would have to pay Rs 115 less now.

"If a person, who has a 2 KW meter, consumes up to 400 units, the bill would be reduced by Rs 280 per month.

"Similarly, the bill will come down by Rs 175 if a person having 3 KW meter consumes up to 400 units," Jain told reporters here.

Sisodia claimed that there would be no increase in the power tariff in all categories.

He said that the 50 per cent power subsidy given by the Delhi government will continue.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Congratulations to the people of Delhi. In the entire country, Delhi has the lowest electricity rates. The people of Delhi voted for an honest government. They are happy today."