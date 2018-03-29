NEW DELHI: Delhi airport on Thursday faced major chaos due to slow down of baggage clearance system. According to the airlines, almost 3300 bags didn't get uploaded on aircrafts since morning.

Almost 25 flights got delayed due to the slow process of baggage clearance. According to the Sources, due to the ongoing problem, bags of Hema Malini travelling to Mumbai with Jet Airways and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and his wife also stuck at IGI airport.

"A lower staff who was scanning baggages was suspended for a week for allegedly allowing a passenger traveling with Vistara to carry a power bank in his baggage few days ago. Now, agitated staff virtually protesting by slowing down the system," a source said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience. We would like to inform you that Delhi airport has been facing challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in and all airlines are impacted, not being loaded onto flights," Vistara airline said.

Meanwhile, DIAL, Airport operator has said that slow down is due to extra passengers travelling from IGI airport.

"With the onset of a holiday weekend, Delhi Airport today experienced an increased level of dangerous goods, particularly power banks and lighters, in customer checked-in luggage. The incident rate today was 30% higher than an average day. This impacted the baggage handling processing due to the manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage with the passenger and removal of the prohibited item," DIAL spokesperson said.

"Passengers are being reminded, not to pack these items in their checked-luggage to avoid inconvenience. This has addressed the instances of passengers sending their baggage with prohibited items on the BHS and hence the issue is now under control," DIAL added.