Will take action against those not abiding by minimum wage norms for labours: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today assured the labourers of taking action against those who are not abiding by the minimum wage norms.

Published: 01st May 2018 04:44 PM

Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today assured the labourers of taking action against those who are not abiding by the minimum wage norms.

He also urged all the labourers to send their students to school and assured that the government is taking steps to make its schools at par with the private schools.

"We will take strict action against those not abiding by minimum wage norms for labours," Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Labour Day.

"If Delhi was granted statehood, we would have made all contractual labourers permanent.

We are facing certain hurdles but we will do it soon," the chief minister said.

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai announced that the registered construction workers will soon receive passes for free travel in DTC buses plying across the city.

"The construction board is making a proposal for providing passes for free DTC travel to registered construction workers," Rai said in his address.

