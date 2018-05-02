70-year-old Japanese national dies in south Delhi's Defence Colony

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 70-year-old Japanese national died in south Delhi's Defence Colony area on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Yoichi Nishimura, who was found lying on the floor of the washroom of his flat in an unconscious condition. He was working as an engineering consultant with NIPPON company.

"On Tuesday information was received that a person was not opening the door of his flat. When a team reached the spot, they found a person lying on the floor of the washroom," a senior police official said.

"He was suffering from a stomach upset for the last few days and was on medication. Apparently, the death seems due to a medical condition but inquest proceedings under section 174 CRPC has been taken and autopsy result will clear the cause of death," DCP south Romil Baniya said. Cops have said that no external injury has been found on his body.