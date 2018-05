By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old businessman is being questioned for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member of a Moscow-Delhi flight, police said.

The man runs a business importing and exporting goods from Moscow.

The woman alleged he molested her on the Aeroflot flight.

When the flight landed in Delhi, the matter was brought to the notice of Delhi Police.

The businessman is being questioned in connection with the matter, police added.