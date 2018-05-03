Journalist under CBI scanner for bribe, forgery in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Thursday interrogated a journalist in suspected cases of bribing government officials and forging documents.

The accused who has reportedly worked as editor-in-chief for two major media houses was asked to join investigation on Wednesday night and is likely to be arrested. According to CBI sources, the accused is facing charges of bribing income tax officials.

"He was asked to join investigation related to a bribery case. His assets are also under scanner as he bought 19 home loans and has susrprisingly repaid all of them," sources said.

At present, raids are going on at seven locations in Delhi-NCR, during which some fake documents have been recovered.