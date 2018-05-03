Landfill row: AAP demands Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal's resignation

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, alleging that an official body had lied in a court on the allotment of two landfill sites in the capital.

Last week, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had given in-principal approval for allotment of land for two landfill sites in Sonia Vihar and Ghonda Gujran in the city.

Addressing the media here, AAP leader Dilip Pandey said an advocate of DDA headed by the Lt. Governor had said in a court that they had permission of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the allotment.

Pandey said that Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, who also heads Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), had said in a letter that the sites for the landfills were in Yamuna flood plains.

"LG, CPCB head, EDMC head should apologise to the citizens of Delhi for lying to them... and they should resign from their posts," Pandey said. "The Delhi government is against any construction including landfill in flood plains."

Earlier this week, the AAP had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking cancellation of the allotment of landfills.