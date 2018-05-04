Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court sends journalist Upendra Rai in three-day CBI custody

A Delhi court today sent journalist Upendra Rai, arrested for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions, to CBI custody for three days.

Published: 04th May 2018 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi-based journalist Upendra Rai L being produced in a CBI court in New Delhi on Friday. Rai has been arrested for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security BCAS by furnishing false information. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today sent journalist Upendra Rai, arrested for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions, to CBI custody for three days.

Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann remanded Rai to police custody after the agency said a large number incriminating material were recovered during the probe and he has not been cooperating in the investigation.

CBI Public Prosecutor Manoj Shukla had sought seven-day custody of the accused.

Rai's counsel said he was was neither hiding, nor running away and his custody was not required to complete the probe.

He said he has not tampered with the evidence and there was no allegation that he has tried to influence any witness.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with his arrest, saying it has not gone through the application filed by Rai seeking protection.

The CBI had yesterday arrested the Delhi-based scribe for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) by furnishing false information.

Rai has claimed he has been framed in the case as he has been writing against an ED officer who was part of the team probing the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Rai was questioned at the agency headquarters along with two others for the entire day before being arrested yesterday, officials had said.

Prasun Roy, chief security officer of Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd, was also booked by the CBI in the case, they had said. The probe agency had carried out searches at eight locations in Lucknow, Noida, Delhi and Mumbai.

In its FIR, the agency has alleged that going by the value of the transactions of over Rs one lakh during 2017, Rai's accounts received Rs 79 crore while Rs 78.51 crore was debited from it during the same period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Upendra Rai dubious financial transactions

Comments

More from this section

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with arrest of journalist Upendra Rai

Delhi Metro train services affected on Violet Line

Uphaar tragedy: Court nod to issuing of passport to convict Sushil Ansal

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity