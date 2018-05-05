Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police dismisses controversial quotes in St Stephen's chapel as rumour

Students union president Sai Aashirwaad earlier said inflammatory quotes like 'Mandir Yahi Banega' were found written on the chapel's main door.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police today dismissed as "rumours" the controversial quotes written on the door of a chapel at Delhi University's St Stephen's.

Students union president Sai Aashirwaad earlier said inflammatory quotes like 'Mandir Yahi Banega' were found written on the chapel's main door, while an 'Om' symbol along with the words 'I'm going to hell' was found on the cross behind the chapel yesterday.

"The messages, however, were cleared today," he said.

The Delhi Police said no such incident had taken place.

The college administration had announced preparatory holidays for students from April 28, with only those having practical exams attending the college.

Principal John Varghese was unavailable for comments.

