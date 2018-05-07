Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court holds ousted AAP MLA Devinder Shehrawat guilty of flouting election rules

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal convicted Shehrawat saying the prosecution was able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts.

Published: 07th May 2018 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court today held ousted AAP MLA Devinder Shehrawat guilty of flouting election regulations during the campaign for 2013 assembly polls.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal convicted Shehrawat saying the prosecution was able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts.

The court has fixed May 14 for argument on the quantum of sentence.

The police had filed an FIR on October 7, 2013 alleging that it had recovered several pamphlets bearing Shehrawat's name and photographs seeking votes, but no name of the publisher was mentioned in them.

The case was registered under section 127A of Representation of the People Act, which says that no person shall print or publish any election pamphlet or poster which does not bear on its face the names and addresses of the printer and the publisher.

In September 2016, the Aam Aadmi Party had suspended Sehrawat from its primary membership for alleged anti-party activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Man stabbed by DJ in restaurant following quarrel over playing song in west Delhi

Visually-impaired woman raped in Delhi

Delhi Police to offer job opportunities to criminals in Jammu and Kashmir through skill training

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'