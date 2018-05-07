Home Cities Delhi

Man stabbed by DJ in restaurant following quarrel over playing song in west Delhi

The incident took place around midnight in a restaurant at club road between a group comprising nine persons and restaurant staff over playing of a song,

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a disc jockey in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area following a quarrel over playing a song, police said.

The incident took place around midnight in a restaurant at club road between a group comprising nine persons and restaurant staff over playing of a song, Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (West), said.

The victim, Vijay Deep, received stab wounds and was attacked by one Deepak (25), he added.

Deepak, hailing from Uttarakhand, lives in Burari.

He was arrested today, the DCP said.

