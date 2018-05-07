Home Cities Delhi

Visually-impaired woman raped in Delhi

A 20-year-old visually-impaired woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in central Delhi's Deshbandhu Gupta Road area.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:15 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old visually-impaired woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in central Delhi's Deshbandhu Gupta Road area, the police said today.

The incident was reported on May 4.

The woman alleged that when her mother had gone to fetch drinking water, she was standing at the entrance of her shanty, the police said.

She heard voices of some persons who were talking about sexually assaulting her.

While two of them left, the third man came and asked her to accompany her.

She refused to go with him but he forcefully took her to an adjacent shanty where he gagged her mouth with cloth when she shouted for help and raped her, the police said.

The woman narrated her ordeal to her mother who informed the police.

The 45-year-old accused was later arrested, they added.

