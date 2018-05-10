Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slams LG, Centre for arrest of Kejriwal's kin by ACB

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Slamming the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nephew in connection with a PWD scam, his deputy Manish Sisodia today alleged that as far the Centre and Lt Governor were concerned, Delhi Police and the Anti-Corruption Branch were only there "to harass and trouble" AAP leaders and their relatives.

Vinay Bansal, son of Kejriwal's brother-in-law, was arrested by the ACB of the Delhi government this morning from his residence in north-west Delhi's Pitampura area.

Sisodia said the good thing in the country was "justice" and asserted that they (the police and ACB) would be "exposed" once this case went to court.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the action against Bansal was part of a chain of arrests of AAP MLAs and harassment of AAP ministers and their relatives.

"For the Centre and the Lt Governor in the last three years, Delhi Police and ACB only exist to harass and trouble AAP leaders, ministers, their relatives and even their children.

"If they (police and ACB) do not do it, they are pulled up. Centre and L-G are only taking one work, which is how to trouble AAP leaders," Sisodia told reporters here.

He claimed IIT Roorkee had done a third-party audit of the drainage system project in question under the terms of the contract and submitted a report.

The PWD had also said the work had been done well, he said.

"After the complaint, the ACB also did a separate inquiry by Sri Ram Labs which also said the work was satisfactory," Sisodia said.

Three FIRs, including one against a company run by Surendra Bansal, father of Vinay Bansal, were registered by the ACB in this case on May 9 last year.

Surendra Bansal, who was married to the sister of Kejriwal's wife's, died of a heart attack last year.

In a complaint, Rahul Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), had alleged Kejriwal and PWD minister Satyendra Jain misused their office for the grant of contracts to Bansal.

It was also alleged that the bills sent to the Public Works Department (PWD) for unfinished works were "false and fabricated".