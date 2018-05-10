Home Cities Delhi

Delhi PWD scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal's kin sent to one-day judicial custody

Published: 10th May 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

ACB takes Vinay Bansal to produce in a court in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's relative Vinay Bansal, arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the PWD scam, was today sent to one-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Suri Mishra denied the ACB's application for three-day police remand saying Bansal is not medically fit.

The order came after Bansal, who was arrested this morning by the ACB, fainted during arguments when he was produced before the court.

He was rushed to Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital.

Bansal is Kejriwal's nephew.

Three FIRs, including one against a company run by the chief minister's brother-in-law Surender Bansal, were registered by the ACB in this case on May 9 last year.

Three companies, including Renu Constructions (owned by Bansal, Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar), were included in the FIRs.

In a complaint, Rahul Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), had alleged that Kejriwal and PWD minister Satyendra Jain misused their office for grant of contracts to Bansal.

However, they were not named in the FIR.

RACO, an organisation which claims to monitor construction projects in the national capital, had alleged that a firm linked to Bansal was involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in north-west Delhi.

It was also alleged that the bills sent to the Public Works Department (PWD) for unfinished works were "false and fabricated".

