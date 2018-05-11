Home Cities Delhi

Five people from Kashmir roughed up by mob in Delhi, cops begin probe

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A group of Kashmiri people was allegedly thrashed by a mob in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony, following which police launched a probe, an officer said today.

The victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten up by a mob of 30-40 people last night.

The victims alleged that they were targeted because they were Kashmiris.

"My sisters were abused and beaten up. I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks," said one of the victims.

He said that they were roughed up and the accused were shouting slogans, 'Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back'.

He said that they had been attacked a couple of times earlier also and had been living in fear in the locality.

Police have registered a case and are probing the matter, an officer said.

