Home Cities Delhi

PWD case: Delhi ​CM Arvind ​Kejriwal's nephew Vinay Bansal ​moves bail plea

Vinay Bansal, the son of Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was a partner in a firm alleged to be involved in the scam.

Published: 11th May 2018 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of ACB takeing Vinay Bansal to produce in a court in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nephew Vinay Bansal arrested in connection with an alleged scam worth Rs 6 crore in the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday moved a bail plea in a court here.

Meanwhile, Tihar jail authorities failed to present him before Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal who was scheduled to hear his remand proceedings.

Judge Khanagwal, who on Saturday ordered for Bansal to be brought before the court, sought explanation from jail authorities for not presenting the accused.

The court said that it will hear Bansal's bail plea on Monday (May 14).

The Anti-Corruption Branch on Thursday arrested Bansal from his residence in west Delhi's Pitampura after he failed to give satisfactory replies on firm Mahadeo Impacts.

Bansal was later sent to one-day judicial custody on Thursday after he was presented in a Tis Hazari court here.

Vinay Bansal, the son of Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was a partner in a firm alleged to be involved in the scam.

The ACB registered an FIR on May 8, 2017 after a complaint that Surender Bansal got a tender below 46 per cent on behalf of company Renu Construction, on the estimated cost of Rs 4.9 lakh.

It was also mentioned in the complaint that the quality of iron and cement supplied were not up to the mark. During the probe, it was found that iron and cement were brought from Mahadeo Impacts, which was later found to be non-existent. Vinay Bansal was a partner with his father in Mahadeo Impacts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PWD case Vinay Bansal Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal​ seeks PM Narendra Modi​'s intervention in CCTV project issue

Five people from Kashmir roughed up by mob in Delhi, cops begin probe

Elderly couple killed in Delhi after fire breaks out in house

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood