Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police Commissioner briefs Home Secretary on thrashing of Kashmiris

Delhi Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the case - one guard and three local residents - based on the footage collected from CCTV camera, the official said.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik today informed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the alleged thrashing of a group of Kashmiri people in the city had nothing to do with their origin, an official said.

During the briefing, Patnaik told Gauba that the incident was a local issue, triggered by a dispute over feeding stray dogs in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Thursday night, the official said.

That night, the victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten by a mob of 30-40 people.

A police case has been registered following a complaint by one of the women.

She alleged that she was abused and manhandled.

Another official said the complainant is an avid dog lover and animal rights activist.

There have been more than 50 complaints and counter-complaints against the residents of the nearby Siddhartha Enclave, where the incident happened, he said.

An FIR, under various sections of the IPC, has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station in connection with the matter.

Delhi Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the case - one guard and three local residents - based on the footage collected from CCTV camera, the official said.

The complainants have alleged they were targeted because they are from Kashmir.

"My sisters were abused and beaten up. I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks," one of the victims has said.

He said the accused were shouting slogans like "Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back".

He claimed that they had asked for police protection on May 2 but they did not get any help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

PWD case: Arvind Kejriwal's kin Vinay Bansal not produced, Delhi court issues second production warrant 

J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti talks to Arvind Kejriwal over assault on Kashmiris in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs to walk to LG House over CCTV issue

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia