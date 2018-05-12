Delhi Police Commissioner briefs Home Secretary on thrashing of Kashmiris

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik today informed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the alleged thrashing of a group of Kashmiri people in the city had nothing to do with their origin, an official said.

During the briefing, Patnaik told Gauba that the incident was a local issue, triggered by a dispute over feeding stray dogs in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Thursday night, the official said.

That night, the victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and beaten by a mob of 30-40 people.

A police case has been registered following a complaint by one of the women.

She alleged that she was abused and manhandled.

Another official said the complainant is an avid dog lover and animal rights activist.

There have been more than 50 complaints and counter-complaints against the residents of the nearby Siddhartha Enclave, where the incident happened, he said.

An FIR, under various sections of the IPC, has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station in connection with the matter.

Delhi Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the case - one guard and three local residents - based on the footage collected from CCTV camera, the official said.

The complainants have alleged they were targeted because they are from Kashmir.

"My sisters were abused and beaten up. I have a broken left hand and one of my guests who had come to visit us was also attacked. It was a planned attack and the accused were carrying hockey sticks," one of the victims has said.

He said the accused were shouting slogans like "Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back".

He claimed that they had asked for police protection on May 2 but they did not get any help.