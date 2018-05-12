Home Cities Delhi

J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti talks to Arvind Kejriwal over assault on Kashmiris in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged assault on a group of Kashmiris in the national capital recently.

Published: 12th May 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged assault on a group of Kashmiris in the national capital recently.

She urged Kejriwal to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris living and working in Delhi.

"Mehbooba Mufti asked Arvind Kejriwal to ensure and maintain the confidence and safety of students, businessmen, employees, particularly women from the state so that they do not feel inconvenienced during their stay in the national capital," an official spokesman said.

A group of Kashmiri people was allegedly thrashed by a mob in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on May 10.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, however, today informed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the alleged thrashing of the group had nothing to do with their origin.

He said the incident was a local issue, triggered by a dispute over feeding stray dogs.

