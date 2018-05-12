Home Cities Delhi

No racism involved in 'attack' on Kashmiris: Delhi Police

The police officer told that a complaint was received from both parties, who had accused each other of assault.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Saturday told Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the alleged attack on a group of Kashmiris in the national capital involved a local issue and had nothing to do with their origin, an officer said.

"During a briefing, Amulya Patnaik told Gauba, the incident was triggered by a dispute over feeding stray dogs in Sunlight Colony's Siddhartha Enclave on Thursday night, following which four women and a youth from Kashmir were allegedly beaten up by a mob of 30-40 people," the officer said.

"Patnaik told Gauba, the complainant is an avid dog lover and animal rights activist. There have been more than 50 complaints and counter complaints against the residents of Siddhartha Enclave and the complainant on the issue of feeding of stray dogs. Based on evidence of CCTV footage, four people have been arrested so far."

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal had said: "We have registered a case on charges of sexual harassment, making sexually-coloured remarks, criminal intimidation and using words and acts intended to insult the modesty of women against the accused."

Earlier, a Kashmiri man living in Sunlight Colony had in his complaint accused a group of residents of carrying out a planned attack on him and four women, including his sister, while they were walking in the street after dinner on Thursday night.

"A group of 40 residents of the area attacked the women. When the women asked the reason, the accused abused them and shouted slogans like 'Kashmiri terrorists should be sent back from India'," the complainant said.

"When I came to my sister's rescue, some persons carrying hockey sticks attacked me. I suffered a fracture in hand," he said.

The police officer told IANS that a complaint was received from both parties, who had accused each other of assault.

