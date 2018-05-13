Dust storm, rain hit Delhi after scorching Sunday morning

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A dust storm accompanied by squall today hit the national capital after a scorching hot morning bringing down the mercury.

In a sudden change of weather, the sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gutsy winds swept the city.

The temperature was today recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius.

Dust storm hits Ghaziabad. Visuals from Indirapuram. pic.twitter.com/QC5D8L0wEp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2018

The humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8:30 am, a Meteorological (Met) department official said.

The Met office has forecast light rains will follow the dust storm.

Delhi: Strong winds and dust storm hits the region, visuals from RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/7wTq6BiOvS — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had yesterday predicted Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh would witness thunderstorm accompanied by a squall.

It had also forecast parts of Rajasthan might see a dust storm.

Thunderstorm over these hill-states states and its subsequent effect on plains in north Indian is due to a new western disturbance, the IMD had said.