Dust storm, rain hit Delhi after scorching Sunday morning; flights diverted

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A squall and sudden dust storm with a wind speed of up to 109 kmph accompanied by light rain hit Delhi this evening after a scorching day, a Met department official said.

The sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gusty winds swept the national capital.

The sudden change of weather in Delhi forced airport authorities to divert at least 10 domestic flights, an official said.

Dust storm hits Ghaziabad. Visuals from Indirapuram. pic.twitter.com/QC5D8L0wEp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2018

Vistara's Srinagar-Delhi flight was diverted to Amritsar and its Lucknow-Delhi flight was sent to Lucknow due to the inclement weather.

However, the relief to Delhi residents came after a sweltering day, when the maximum temperature had reached 40.60 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, the meteorological department official said.

Delhi: Strong winds and dust storm hits the region, visuals from RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/7wTq6BiOvS — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2018

Humidity during the morning hours was recorded at 60 per cent, the official added.

The India Meteorological Department yesterday predicted that Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh would witness thunderstorm accompanied by squall.

Its forecast said parts of Rajasthan might also see a dust storm.

Thunderstorm over the northern hill-states and its effect in the plains is due to a western disturbance, the IMD said.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala," the IMD said in an advisory said.