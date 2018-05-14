Man attempts suicide at Delhi Metro station, suffers minor injuries

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old man on Monday attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching Metro train at a north Delhi station but was saved by bystanders, police said.

Surendra Kumar, a resident of Estate Timarpur, jumped on the tracks at the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station at 6.35 a.m. as a train approached but was pulled up by a Central Industrial Security Force personnel and Station Controller, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

"The passenger was pulled up from the tracks. He is safe and sound, and sustained only some minor scratches.

"His family was informed, following which his son Dheeraj went to the Metro station and took him to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital," the official said.

Police said a suicide note was recovered, wherein Surendra Kumar said he was taking his life due to some domestic issues.