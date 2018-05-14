Home Cities Delhi

Man shot dead, looted in Delhi's Kabool Nagar area

Published: 14th May 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants outside his residence in New Delhi's Kabool Nagar area on Sunday.

The man, identified as Rakesh Jain, was first murdered by the two miscreants who then looted cash of about Rs. 3 lakh and ran away with his scooty.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

A probe is underway and further details are awaited.

