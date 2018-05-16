Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Chief Secretary assault: Police to question CM Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier this year, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were questioned in the regard.

Published: 16th May 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The police on May 18 will question Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault case.

Earlier this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were questioned in the regard.

Both Khan and Jarwal were arrested on February 21 for allegedly mishandling Anshu Prakash during a party meeting conducted at the residence of Kejriwal.

The MLAs were later sent to 14-day judicial custody, which was further extended by 14 days.

Later both the leaders were granted by the Delhi High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal assault case Anshu Prakash AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Supreme Court partially modifies March 6 order on sealing in Delhi

CCTV camera issue: CM Kejriwal, colleagues sit on dharna near Delhi L-G office

Fight between AAP-LG intensifies; Delhi CM, his Cab colleagues march to LG house

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls