Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal writes to Baijal, Khattar over water crises

Kejriwal requested CM Khatter to use good offices to pursuade Haryana to continue the supply of same level of water and also take up the matter with PM Modi and Nitin Gadkari.

Published: 17th May 2018 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Delhi stares at a possible water crises, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today wrote to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and Lt Governor Anil Baijal requesting them to maintain the current level of water supply to avoid an "unprecedented situation".

In another letter to Baijal, Kejriwal requested him to use good offices to pursuade Haryana to continue the supply of same level of water and also take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Kejriwal's move came a day after the Haryana government assured the Supreme Court that it would maintain status quo on supply of the Yamuna river water to the national capital till May 21 and would decide on the Delhi government's proposed request to continue the supply.

In his letter to Baijal, the chief minister said if Haryana reduces water supply from May 21, it could lead to an "unprecedented situation" and water shortage in the national capital.

"Disruption in water supply from Haryana would affect Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to the VIP areas of Delhi, including Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament, embassies of various countries and other major establishments," Kejriwal said.

He stated in his letter that Delhi has been receiving 1,133 cusecs of water from Haryana since 1996, but for the first time, the state has contested Delhi's claim.

Kejriwal claimed that the apex court has directed Haryana to maintain status quo till May 21 and asked Delhi to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board.

In the letter to Khattar, Kejriwal said that Delhi has been facing shortage of drinking water supply from December 30 last year, first because of increased pollution levels at Wazirabad and from April 2 on account of reduced water release through Diversion Drain-8/river Yamuna.

"This has led to Wazirabad pond not being filled up to the desired level due to which drinking water production has been affected at Wazirabad and Chandrawal Water Treatment Plants.

"Supply of water through Delhi Sub Branch and Carrier Line Channel is reduced by 100 cusecs," he said.

In the letter, Kejriwal told Khattar that water demand peaks during summer months in May and June up to 20 per cent which makes water rationalisation in distribution difficult.

Yesterday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) told the Supreme Court that they would withdraw their petition filed in the apex court in the matter and approach the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) immediately for continuance of release of drinking water to national capital.

The court asked Haryana to expeditiously decide on Delhi's request, saying the issue involves water for drinking purposes and not for irrigation.

"Counsel for the state of Haryana says that a decision will be taken on the request but regardless of the decision taken by the state government, the status quo will maintain till May 21, 2018.

Needless to say, the state of Haryana will take an independent decision," the court said yesterday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
New_Delhi_Raisina_Hill_2

Gusty winds sweep Delhi; light rain and thunderstorm likely

Why is Delhi Police forced to file frivolous cases against AAP leaders: Arvind Kejriwal

Election Commission hearing: AAP MLAs want to cross-examine Delhi government officials

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018