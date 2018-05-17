Home Cities Delhi

Gusty winds sweep Delhi; light rain and thunderstorm likely

Gusty winds swept across the national capital today in a relief to Delhiites from the scorching sun.

Published: 17th May 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

New_Delhi_Raisina_Hill_2

People are seen silhouetted as they enjoy the pleasant weather before after rains at Raisina Hills in New Delhi on Sunday. - PTI Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gusty winds swept across the national capital today in a relief to Delhiites from the scorching sun.

The maximum temperature settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, said a MeT department official.

In an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) this evening, it said a spell of light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at a speed of 50-70 km per hour will hit the city and the NCR region in three hours.

The humidity oscillated between 60 and 17 per cent.

The MeT has also forecast cloudy skies along with the likelihood of light rain and thundershowers accompanied with squall towards the evening and night.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 42 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively tomorrow," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 40.2 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Arvind Kejriwal writes to Baijal, Khattar over water crises

Why is Delhi Police forced to file frivolous cases against AAP leaders: Arvind Kejriwal

Election Commission hearing: AAP MLAs want to cross-examine Delhi government officials

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018