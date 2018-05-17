Gusty winds sweep Delhi; light rain and thunderstorm likely

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gusty winds swept across the national capital today in a relief to Delhiites from the scorching sun.

The maximum temperature settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, said a MeT department official.

In an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) this evening, it said a spell of light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at a speed of 50-70 km per hour will hit the city and the NCR region in three hours.

The humidity oscillated between 60 and 17 per cent.

The MeT has also forecast cloudy skies along with the likelihood of light rain and thundershowers accompanied with squall towards the evening and night.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 42 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively tomorrow," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 40.2 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.