AAP government alleges misinformation campaign being run to 'derail' CCTV camera project 

Welcoming a "healthy" discussion on any of its policies, government in a statement said it was "shocking" that the discourse over the project has been reduced to a "non-serious and improper" debate.

Published: 21st May 2018 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 11:35 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government today alleged that "vested interests" were running a misinformation campaign against its ambitious project to install 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi, and hinted that "big private players" were behind it.

The government indicated that the private players were fuelling the campaign after they lost during the bidding process.

The government indicated that the private players were fuelling the campaign after they lost during the bidding process.

"In case of CCTV cameras in residential areas project, it has been noticed that vested interests are making desperate attempts to spread misinformation through a motivated campaign, giving rise to reasonable suspicion that big private players, who have lost the tender bid to a public sector enterprise could be behind the entire mischief," it said.

The Kejriwal government is at loggerheads with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the issue of CCTV camera installation in the city. Baijal has constituted a committee to formulate the standard operating procedure for implementing the project.

The government claimed that "ill-informed doubts" are being spread that installing the cameras would lead to "breach of privacy".

"Nothing can be further from truth and this lie is being spread in order to delay and derail this project.

It is inconceivable that a project to ensure safety and security will compromise what the Supreme Court of India has declared to be a fundamental right," it said.

On the requirement of SOP, the government alleged that it was aimed at confusing people.

"Universally accepted norms for an SOP in installation of CCTV cameras in residential areas with public money is that local residents represented by their RWAs, along with elected representative, local police and the service provider decide the locations for installation in consultation.

"Can any fault be found with such an SOP," it asked. It said the system for keeping the CCTV feed will be "clearly agreed" upon by the stakeholders including residents.

The government said it has welcomed "constructive suggestions" for implementing the project.

