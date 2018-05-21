Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro Magenta Line Janakpuri-Kalkaji section to be operational from next week

With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta corridor, covering the city's arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro's Magents Line (File Photo | DMRC)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to commuters, the Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line will be flagged off next week. This section, comprising of 16 stations, will be the longest opened so far in Delhi Metro's Phase 3.

"The 25.6 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir metro corridor will be formally flagged off by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 28 from the Nehru Enclave metro station," a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

"The dignitaries will flag off the inaugural train from Nehru Enclave and then travel to Hauz Khas. Passenger services on the stretch will begin from the next day," it added.

With the opening of this stretch, the entire 38.2 kilometre long Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta corridor, covering the city's arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational.

The highlights of this corridor will be the two new interchange facilities that will come up at Janakpuri West (with the Dwarka-Noida/Vaishali Blue Line) and Hauz Khas (with the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli Yellow line).

The domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport will also get directly connected by the metro.

Commuters travelling from Gurugram will now be able to change trains at Hauz Khas to reach south Delhi and Noida.

With the commissioning of this section, the entire Delhi Metro corridor will expand to 278 kilometres with 202 stations.

After the opening of this section, 88 kilometres of Phase 3 corridors would have been commissioned and another 72 kilometres are in the final stages of completion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi Metro Magenta line Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir metro corridor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

58-year-old NRI masturbates sitting beside woman on board flight, held at Delhi airport

Delhi Max Hospital twin baby case: Police seek legal opinion after DMC rules out hospital's negligence

rape

More than two child rape cases daily in Delhi, experts call for policy for rehabilitation

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title