Election Commission hearing: AAP MLAs persist with demand to cross-examine Delhi government officials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 20 AAP MLAs whose plea against disqualification is being heard afresh by the EC, today demanded that Delhi government and assembly officials be cross-examined to prove that their appointment as parliamentary secretaries does not come under the ambit of office-of-profit.

The Delhi AAP lawmakers persisted with their plea made on May 16 to cross-examine officials who had submitted documents before the EC about their office-of-profit case.

The Election Commission (EC) had on May 16 resumed hearing in the case after the Delhi High Court set aside their disqualification for allegedly holding office-of-profit.

The poll panel's decision to resume hearing came after the high court had termed the EC recommendation as "vitiated" and "bad in law", and directed the commission to hear the issue afresh.

In an application filed before the commission during the hearing, the MLAs had said they would like to cross-examine the secretary of the Delhi legislative assembly, and officials of the law and accounts departments of the Delhi government to verify whether they derived any "profit" from their work, used official cars and office space in conduct of their duties.

They also demanded cross-examination of Prashant Patel, the complainant.

The officials had filed documents before the EC on the issue of office-of-profit.

The arguments about their demand for a cross-examination continued today.

The hearing will continue tomorrow and day after, Patel said.

"I have opposed the plea. The Delhi High Court had said the hearing should purely be on the issue of office-of-profit. It is not a civil court where cross examinations take place," he said.

The MLAs had alleged that the commission had not given a hearing to their pleas since March last year.

The poll panel had maintained that two opportunities were given to file written submissions.

They were accused of holding office-of-profit as they were appointed parliamentary secretaries to ministers in the Delhi government in March 2015.

The commission had on January 19 recommended the disqualification of the AAP MLAs -- Alka Lamba, Adarsh Shastri, Sanjeev Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Kailash Gahlot, Vijendra Garg, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, Madan Lal and Shiv Charan Goyal.

The others were Sarita Singh, Naresh Yadav, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar, Som Dutt, Avtar Singh, Sukhvir Singh Dala, Manoj Kumar, Nitin Tyagi and Jarnail Singh.

President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the commission's opinion the next day.