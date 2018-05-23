Home Cities Delhi

North MCD’s ex-official points fraud finger inside the corporation

A former North Delhi Municipal Corporation additional commissioner has written to Commissioner Madhup Vyas alleging financial fraud and wrongdoing in the corporation.

By Siddhanta Mishra
NEW DELHI: A former North Delhi Municipal Corporation additional commissioner has written to Commissioner Madhup Vyas alleging financial fraud and wrongdoing in the corporation.

In a letter dated May 18, Renu Jagdev, who was until three days ago posted in the revenue department, alleged, “It seems vested interest are dominating to ensure personal gains at the cost of bleeding the corporation (North) of precious revenue.”

The NDMC has been under a huge financial crunch since its trifurcation in 2012.

Jagdev, a 1989-batch IRS officer, was on deputation for the last four years, handling advertising, parking and information technology, among others. She has claimed that compensation was wrongly given to various people while acquiring land for development in Delhi. An instance was the Rani Jhansi flyover project, where around Rs 110 crore was paid for a plot that was actually government land given on lease.

“…vested interests have ensured that even huge financial misdeeds and draining of public funds are hushed up for the benefit of a few,” Jagdev’s letter alleged.

Commissioner Vyas said, “Her complaint will require detailed examination.”

