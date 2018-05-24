Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality hospital

20 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire at the Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave.

Published: 24th May 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Major fire broke out in a hospital in east Delhi early on Thursday morning, an official of Fire Services said.

The official said they received a call around 2:40 a.m. and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire at the Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave.

Another official, however, said that the fire did not break out inside the hospital but behind a building in an open space.

He said flames were extinguished at 5:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported. He added that main building of the hospital was safe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital fire Vasundhara Enclave East Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day