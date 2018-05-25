Home Cities Delhi

Election Commission reserves order on AAP MLAs' plea to cross-examine Delhi government officials 

The EC is hearing afresh the case related to disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding the office of profit by being appointed parliamentary secretaries.

Published: 25th May 2018 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission today reserved its order on a plea by AAP MLAs to cross-examine a petitioner who sought their disqualification and certain Delhi assembly and state government officials to prove that they were not holding any office of profit.

The EC is hearing afresh the case related to disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding the office of profit by being appointed parliamentary secretaries.

The Delhi AAP lawmakers had moved the plea on May 16 for cross-examination of petitioner Prashant Patel, and officials of the state assembly and state government to prove that by being appointed parliamentary secretaries, they were not holding any office of profit.

Appearing for Patel, senior advocate Meet Malhotra had told the Commission that the plea to cross-examine him has been filed to prolong the case till the time their term as MLA is over.

He asked the commission to dismiss the MLAs' plea for cross-examination and expedite and conclude the hearing at the earliest.

The AAP lawmakers have said it was important that the officials were cross-examined to ascertain if they had derived any profit as parliamentary secretaries. After hearing the two sides, the commission reserved its order on the issue. It will decide on the next date of hearing later.

The EC had, on January 19, recommended the disqualification of the 20 AAP MLAs. President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the poll panel's opinion the next day. But the EC's move was quashed by the Delhi High Court, terming it "bad in law".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch