Election Commission reserves order on AAP MLAs' plea to cross-examine Delhi government officials 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission today reserved its order on a plea by AAP MLAs to cross-examine a petitioner who sought their disqualification and certain Delhi assembly and state government officials to prove that they were not holding any office of profit.

The EC is hearing afresh the case related to disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding the office of profit by being appointed parliamentary secretaries.

The Delhi AAP lawmakers had moved the plea on May 16 for cross-examination of petitioner Prashant Patel, and officials of the state assembly and state government to prove that by being appointed parliamentary secretaries, they were not holding any office of profit.

Appearing for Patel, senior advocate Meet Malhotra had told the Commission that the plea to cross-examine him has been filed to prolong the case till the time their term as MLA is over.

He asked the commission to dismiss the MLAs' plea for cross-examination and expedite and conclude the hearing at the earliest.

The AAP lawmakers have said it was important that the officials were cross-examined to ascertain if they had derived any profit as parliamentary secretaries. After hearing the two sides, the commission reserved its order on the issue. It will decide on the next date of hearing later.

The EC had, on January 19, recommended the disqualification of the 20 AAP MLAs. President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the poll panel's opinion the next day. But the EC's move was quashed by the Delhi High Court, terming it "bad in law".