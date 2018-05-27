Court seeks report from police on AAP minister Imran Hussain's complaint against Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A city court today directed the police to submit an action taken report on a complaint filed by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain against Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleging that he was mobbed by the officials and the staff, a day after the purported assault on the CS.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra directed the investigating officer to file the report by June 5.

The complaint filed by Hussain also urged the court to summon the CS and other government officials, who were allegedly involved in the incident, as accused.

Advocate Mohd Irshad, appearing for Hussain, urged the court to direct the police to take sanction from the authorities concerned to prosecute the accused as they were government officials.

After the incident related to alleged assault on the chief secretary at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Hussain had filed the complaint with the Delhi police.

Hussain had claimed that on February 20, a day after the alleged assault on the chief secretary, he was mobbed by the officials and staff of Delhi government who raised slogans and prevented him from taking the elevator to his 6th-floor office at Secretariat.

He claimed that he was restrained from going to his office and his mobile phone was snatched during the incident.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19.

Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs -- Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal --were arrested in the case.

Police have already questioned Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting.