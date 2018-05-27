Petrol prices rise for 14th straight day; cross Rs 78 mark in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Domestic petrol prices increased for the 14th consecutive day on Sunday, with the key transportation fuel being sold at Rs 78.12 per litre in the national capital.

According to the data from oil marketing major IndianOil, petrol price rose to Rs 78.12 in Delhi from Rs 77.97 a litre on Saturday.

Along with Delhi, prices in Mumbai and Chennai have already reached record levels. In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol was sold at Rs 85.93 and Rs 81.11 a litre, respectively, up from Rs 85.78 and Rs 80.95 per litre on Saturday.

In addition, price in Kolkata inched up to Rs 80.76, against 80.61 per litre on the previous day.

The surge in petrol prices is largely attributed to the recent rise in crude oil cost and the high excise duty levied on the particular fuel type in the country.

Diesel cost, which is already at record levels across the major cities, rose to Rs 69.06, Rs 71.61, Rs 73.53 and Rs 72.91 a litre on Sunday in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.

However, consumers can expect some relief as the Brent crude oil prices have eased to around $76 from $78 per barrel on Friday.

As per the country's pricing mechanism, the domestic petrol prices are dependent on the international fuel price on a 15-day average.