Home Cities Delhi

Petrol prices rise for 14th straight day; cross Rs 78 mark in Delhi

Domestic petrol prices increased for the 14th consecutive day on Sunday, with the key transportation fuel being sold at Rs 78.12 per litre in the national capital.

Published: 27th May 2018 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol pump attendant filling the tank of a Car with petrol after hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi. (File | Express Photo)

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Domestic petrol prices increased for the 14th consecutive day on Sunday, with the key transportation fuel being sold at Rs 78.12 per litre in the national capital.

According to the data from oil marketing major IndianOil, petrol price rose to Rs 78.12 in Delhi from Rs 77.97 a litre on Saturday.

Along with Delhi, prices in Mumbai and Chennai have already reached record levels. In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol was sold at Rs 85.93 and Rs 81.11 a litre, respectively, up from Rs 85.78 and Rs 80.95 per litre on Saturday.

In addition, price in Kolkata inched up to Rs 80.76, against 80.61 per litre on the previous day.

The surge in petrol prices is largely attributed to the recent rise in crude oil cost and the high excise duty levied on the particular fuel type in the country.

Diesel cost, which is already at record levels across the major cities, rose to Rs 69.06, Rs 71.61, Rs 73.53 and Rs 72.91 a litre on Sunday in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.

However, consumers can expect some relief as the Brent crude oil prices have eased to around $76 from $78 per barrel on Friday.

As per the country's pricing mechanism, the domestic petrol prices are dependent on the international fuel price on a 15-day average.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Petrol prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
The existing Pamban Bridge connects Rameswaram with India. (File photo)
Police conduct search operation at Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge after hoax bomb threat
Gallery
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike