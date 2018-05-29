Home Cities Delhi

Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory in Delhi; No casualty reported

A total of 25 fire tenders have reached the spot and fire fighters are at work to bring the fire under control.

Published: 29th May 2018 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Fire officials trying to control fire in a rubber factory at Malviya Nagar area in New Delhi on Tuesday. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in a rubber godown in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area today causing panic among locals.

No casualty was reported in the incident, an official said.

A dense plume of smoke billowed from a burning truck and the godown in Khirki Extension area causing panic among locals.

Then police evacuated the area to ensure the safety of the people living near the godown.

The call of the fire was received around 5 PM and 35 fire tenders were rushed to the factory to bring the blaze under control, said a Delhi Fire Services officer.

The fire started from a truck parked near Sant Nirankari School in Malviya Nagar. The truck was loaded with rubber sheet from a godown, police said.

The fire from the burning truck spread to the godown, said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

A total of 25 fire tenders have reached the spot and fire fighters are at work to bring the fire under control.

The fire is partially under control, he said.

"The fire is in rubber sheets stored in the godown. No casualty has been reported so far and the nearby area has been temporarily evacuated for security reasons," added the officer.

Local AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that there were many such illegal godowns and illegal factories were many disasters are waiting to happen.

He also said that the local AAP councillor had complained to SDMC officials, but no action was taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
delhi South Delhi Malviya Nagar delhi fire rubber factory

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao