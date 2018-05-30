CBI conducts raids at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's house after registering case

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Wednesday early morning raided Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's house after registering a case against him.

The raid was conducted in connection with the hiring of creative team by PWD.

The PE was registered in 2017. The hiring of 24 architects was allegedly done through a detective agency which had no prior experience but was tasked with finding the "best brains" in architecture colleges across the country to be inducted in the creative team of the PWD.

Reacting on the development, Jain tweeted "CBI raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by CBI".

Quoting his tweet Delhi CM and AAP party Chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "What does PM Modi wants."

The CBI has initiated an inquiry against Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged irregularities in the hiring of professionals in the Public Works Department.

Sequence of events:

1. CBI closes one case on @SatyendarJain yesterday

2. @SatyendarJain announces price capping and regulation of private hospitals

3. Immediately CBI raids the residence of @SatyendarJain today morning



Does this sequence of events say anything to you?! — Atishi Marlena (@AtishiMarlena) May 30, 2018

It is alleged that the creative wing floated by the Delhi government on September 1, 2015 was without the requisite approval or knowledge of the Lieutenant Governor.

It is also alleged that the hiring of the 24 professionals was done for two years on which Rs 5.74 crore were spent.

The preliminary enquiry was registered on the complaint from Vigilance Department of the Delhi government.