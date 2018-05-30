Home Cities Delhi

CBI files case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain after registering a case

The raid at minister Satyendar Jain's house was conducted in connection with the hiring of creative team by PWD, allegedly done through a detective agency which had no prior experience.

Published: 30th May 2018 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

By Ankur Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Wednesday early morning raided Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's house after registering a case against him.

The raid was conducted in connection with the hiring of creative team by PWD.

The PE was registered in 2017. The hiring of 24 architects was allegedly done through a detective agency which had no prior experience but was tasked with finding the "best brains" in architecture colleges across the country to be inducted in the creative team of the PWD. 

Reacting on the development, Jain tweeted "CBI raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD.  Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by CBI".

Quoting his tweet Delhi CM and AAP party Chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "What does PM Modi wants."

The CBI has initiated an inquiry against Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged irregularities in the hiring of professionals in the Public Works Department.

It is alleged that the creative wing floated by the Delhi government on September 1, 2015 was without the requisite approval or knowledge of the Lieutenant Governor.

It is also alleged that the hiring of the 24 professionals was done for two years on which Rs 5.74 crore were spent.

The preliminary enquiry was registered on the complaint from Vigilance Department of the Delhi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI Raid Satyendar Jain Central Bureau of Investigations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners